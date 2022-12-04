NTR collector attends IAS Academy anniversary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao participated in the anniversary celebrations of Sharath Chandran IAS Academy. The Collector advised that the students should inculcate interest in all fields and emerge as a multi-talented person. Govt exam aspirants should have a goal to serve people, he added.

“To became an IAS, hardwork and determination are keys. Have a grasp on current affairs and social issues,” he said. He praised Sarath Chandra IAS Academy as several officials have emerged from it. I-T department Assistant Commissioner G Tirupati Rao, Sharth Chandra IAS Academy Managing Director T Sharath Ch

