Principal secretary instructs staff to evaluate FA 2 answer papers in time

VIJAYAWADA: The Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash visited a few schools as part of the inspection of the Formative Assessment 2 exams that are being conducted. Praveen Prakash instructed all the teachers to return the Formative Assessment corrected test papers to the students immediately and to upload the marks by December 12.  

He directed all the regional joint directors and district educational officers to handover the corrected test papers by the faculty. He said that the papers should return by December 6 for the test conducted on December 2. Similarly, the test held on December 3 should be given by December 7 as well as December 5 test papers to be returned on December 9.

He suggested to the teachers to explain the correct answers while returning the corrected papers. Later he instructed them regarding the valuation of the answer sheets. Relating to this, the DEOs also issued instructions to all the MEOs and Headmasters to follow the instructions of Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and to value the answer scripts as per the schedule announced.

He also said, “People used to say that in the government schools, the answer sheets will be given after a long time after the exam. We want to prove those critics wrong and should demonstrate our commitment by returning the answer sheets in 4 working days,” he added.

