VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old man was arrested by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Vattigudipadu village under Agiripalli police station limits on Monday.

According to Agiripalli police, the accused Yesubabu lives in the same neighbourhood of the victim girl and lured her under the pretext of offering eateries when her parents went to their work. When her parents returned home from work around 1 pm, the girl explained to them the heinous crime.

Police filed a case and are investigating.

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old man was arrested by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Vattigudipadu village under Agiripalli police station limits on Monday. According to Agiripalli police, the accused Yesubabu lives in the same neighbourhood of the victim girl and lured her under the pretext of offering eateries when her parents went to their work. When her parents returned home from work around 1 pm, the girl explained to them the heinous crime. Police filed a case and are investigating.