AIIMS cautions students over fake admissions

He also informed that the authorities of AIIMS will complain to the police to take action against such frauds and warned students to be cautious.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri that it has come to the notice and informed that few unknown members are trying to deceive candidates seeking admission to MBBS at AIIMS Mangalagiri and general public. These people are offering MBBS courses and other courses through fake e-mails, phone calls, fictitious messages in the name of AIIMS-Mangalagiri Director.

Relating to this, Academic Dean of AIIMS made it clear that the admission procedure for the MBBS course and other medical courses are conducted only through Medical counselling committee (online mode) and its official website.

He also informed that the authorities of AIIMS will complain to the police to take action against such frauds and warned students to be cautious.

