AR constable arrested for sexual assaulting minor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Disha police arrested a city armed reserve (AR) constable following a complaint lodged against him by a minor alleging him of kidnap and gang rape on Monday. The AR constable was identified as Shaik Haider a resident of Woodpeta.

According to Disha Assistant Commissioner of Police VV Naidu, the victim 14-year-old minor girl, in her complaint, alleged that the accused along with his other friend had committed sexual assault by kidnapping
her while she was on her way home on Monday afternoon.

Acting on the complaint immediately, Disha police took the accused into custody and verified the CCTV footage to ascertain the facts and sent the girl to Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical examination. “A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC and took him into police custody. Only after a detailed probe into the case will ascertain the role of others,” said the ACP VV Naidu. Meanwhile, higher officials suspended the accused Shaik Haider from his duties.

