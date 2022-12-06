Three-day Agritech concludes on a grand note

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three-day Agritech-22 at Acharaya NG Ranga Agriculture University came to a conclusion on Monday. The event featured more than 100 stalls exhibiting the latest equipment and technology for farm and allied sectors.

Several issues pertaining to latest technologies, that can be adopted for improving productivity, thereby revenue of the farmers were deliberated. Demonstration of latest methods and modern farm tools were also displayed.

Participating as the chief guest of the valedictory, Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice president MVS Nagi Reddy praised ANGRAU for researching several ways to improve agriculture production and productivity, there by improving the conditions of farmers. He handed over the prizes for the competitions held to mark the World Soil Day.

VIJAYAWADA: Three-day Agritech-22 at Acharaya NG Ranga Agriculture University came to a conclusion on Monday. The event featured more than 100 stalls exhibiting the latest equipment and technology for farm and allied sectors. Several issues pertaining to latest technologies, that can be adopted for improving productivity, thereby revenue of the farmers were deliberated. Demonstration of latest methods and modern farm tools were also displayed. Participating as the chief guest of the valedictory, Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice president MVS Nagi Reddy praised ANGRAU for researching several ways to improve agriculture production and productivity, there by improving the conditions of farmers. He handed over the prizes for the competitions held to mark the World Soil Day.