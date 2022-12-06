Home Cities Vijayawada

Three-day Agritech concludes on a grand note

He handed over the prizes for the competitions held to mark the World Soil Day.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three-day Agritech-22 at Acharaya NG Ranga Agriculture University came to a conclusion on Monday. The event featured more than 100 stalls exhibiting the latest equipment and technology for farm and allied sectors.

Several issues pertaining to latest technologies, that can be adopted for improving productivity, thereby revenue of the farmers were deliberated. Demonstration of latest methods and modern farm tools were also displayed.

Participating as the chief guest of the valedictory, Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice president MVS Nagi Reddy praised ANGRAU for researching several ways to improve agriculture production and productivity, there by improving the conditions of farmers. He handed over the prizes for the competitions held to mark the World Soil Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp