APREIS sanctions exam fee for 3,327 class X students

Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society R Narasimha Rao stated that all the principals of APR Schools should utilise the available funds of school imprest.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS) sanctions a total of  Rs 420,555, to all the principals of 50 APR schools towards remittance of examination fees to SSC Board for 3,327 students, of Class X for appearing in SSC public examination March-2023. 

To prefer the claim to APREIS office under the head of account examination charges for the financial year 2022-23 for reimbursement of the amount, he added. He also instructed the DDO of the office to admit the bills submitted by the principals of APR schools concerned and arrange payment to them in online mode.

