APSCHE signs MoU with US-based foundation to offer 30 plus courses

Saylor Academy is a non-profit education initiative committed to providing pathways to education and skills for people worldwide.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) inked a Memorandum of Understanding with The Constitution Foundation (Saylor Academy) in Maryland of USA here on Tuesday. They entered MoU to together provide new pathways to increase access to higher education and otherwise develop innovative solutions toward that end, by way of giving free access to 30+ courses offered by Academy.  

The courses offered by Saylor Academy are in the areas of 21st Century Skills, including Communication, Leadership, Software Engineering, English Language Skills, Professional Development, Business Administration, Economics, Political Science, etc.  

Saylor Academy is a non-profit education initiative committed to providing pathways to education and skills for people worldwide. Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education,  Prof  K. Hemachandra Reddy, said “The courses are being offered free of cost to students of AP and APSCHE is also facilitating Credit Transfer into revised Choice Based Credit System is followed in Degree Programs.

At the end of self-paced learning, the student shall be assessed without any ceiling on the number of attempts. The pass mark shall be 70”, he added. The MoU was signed by Jeffery S Davidson, Executive Director, Saylor Academy & Prof Y Nazir Ahmmed, Secretary, APSCHE in presence of Prof K Rama Mohana Rao, V-C APSCHE, & Archana Thakran, India Representative of Saylor Academy.

