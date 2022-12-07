Traffic restrictions in Vijayawada on Wednesday for Jayaho BC Maha Sabha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the view of Jayaho BC Mahasabha to be conducted in the city, traffic restrictions were imposed in Vijayawada on Wednesday. From morning 6 am to 3 pm, heavy vehicles on national highways will be diverted. Heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad via Vijayawada will be diverted through G Kondur, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and Hanuman Junction.

Similarly, heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Chennai via Vijayawada will be diverted through Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Throvagunta and Ongole. The vehicles from Guntur to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada will be diverted through Budampadu, Tenali, Vemuru, Kolluru, Vellaturu junction, Penumudi bridge, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Meanwhile the traffic diversions in Vijayawada, where APSRTC buses from Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Ramavarappadu ring, Mahanadu, Novotel, Benz circle, Krishna Lanka and PNBS.

No vehicles will be allowed on MG road from morning 6 am to 3 pm.

The parking place for ministers, MPs, MLAs and BC corporation chairmans will be City Armed reserve ground, participants coming in buses from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should park in Andhra Loyola College grounds, PWD grounds for participants coming in buses from NTR and Krishna districts, Siddhartha public school grounds for participants coming in buses from Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamaya, Kadapa and Nandyal districts, participants coming in buses from Kurnool, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts can park in Siddhartha hotel management college grounds and BRTS road for participants coming in buses from remaining districts.

PARKING LOTS SET UP

From morning 6 am to 3 pm, heavy vehicles on national highways will be diverted for the meeting and various areas allotted for parking of vehicles for the participants

VIJAYAWADA: In the view of Jayaho BC Mahasabha to be conducted in the city, traffic restrictions were imposed in Vijayawada on Wednesday. From morning 6 am to 3 pm, heavy vehicles on national highways will be diverted. Heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad via Vijayawada will be diverted through G Kondur, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and Hanuman Junction. Similarly, heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Chennai via Vijayawada will be diverted through Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Throvagunta and Ongole. The vehicles from Guntur to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada will be diverted through Budampadu, Tenali, Vemuru, Kolluru, Vellaturu junction, Penumudi bridge, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction. Meanwhile the traffic diversions in Vijayawada, where APSRTC buses from Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Ramavarappadu ring, Mahanadu, Novotel, Benz circle, Krishna Lanka and PNBS. No vehicles will be allowed on MG road from morning 6 am to 3 pm. The parking place for ministers, MPs, MLAs and BC corporation chairmans will be City Armed reserve ground, participants coming in buses from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should park in Andhra Loyola College grounds, PWD grounds for participants coming in buses from NTR and Krishna districts, Siddhartha public school grounds for participants coming in buses from Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamaya, Kadapa and Nandyal districts, participants coming in buses from Kurnool, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts can park in Siddhartha hotel management college grounds and BRTS road for participants coming in buses from remaining districts. PARKING LOTS SET UP From morning 6 am to 3 pm, heavy vehicles on national highways will be diverted for the meeting and various areas allotted for parking of vehicles for the participants