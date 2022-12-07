Home Cities Vijayawada

Traffic restrictions in Vijayawada on Wednesday for Jayaho BC Maha Sabha

Similarly, heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Chennai via Vijayawada will be diverted through Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Throvagunta and Ongole.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jayaho BC Maha Sabha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the view of Jayaho BC Mahasabha to be conducted in the city, traffic restrictions were imposed in Vijayawada on Wednesday. From morning 6 am to 3 pm, heavy vehicles on national highways will be diverted. Heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad via Vijayawada will be diverted through G Kondur, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and Hanuman Junction.

Similarly, heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Chennai via Vijayawada will be diverted through Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Throvagunta and Ongole. The vehicles from Guntur to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada will be diverted through Budampadu, Tenali, Vemuru, Kolluru, Vellaturu junction, Penumudi bridge, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Meanwhile the traffic diversions in Vijayawada, where APSRTC buses from Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Ramavarappadu ring, Mahanadu, Novotel, Benz circle, Krishna Lanka and PNBS.
No vehicles will be allowed on MG road from morning 6 am to 3 pm.

The parking place for ministers, MPs, MLAs and BC corporation chairmans will be City Armed reserve ground, participants coming in buses from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should park in Andhra Loyola College grounds, PWD grounds for participants coming in buses from NTR and Krishna districts, Siddhartha public school grounds for participants coming in buses from Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamaya, Kadapa and Nandyal districts, participants coming in buses from Kurnool, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts can park in Siddhartha hotel management college grounds and BRTS road for participants coming in buses from remaining districts.

PARKING LOTS SET UP
From morning 6 am to 3 pm, heavy vehicles on national highways will be diverted for the meeting and various areas allotted for parking of vehicles for the participants

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Jayaho BC Maha Sabha
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp