Women told to be aware of Acts on sexual abuse

Child Sexual Abuse
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector, S Dilli Rao said that women should be aware of sexual abuse preventive Acts. He participated as a chief guest in the one-day awareness workshop held here on Tuesday at Kakaraparti Bhavanarayana College on Insights on the protection of women in the workplace.  

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the Women sexual abuse protection Act -2013 was designed to protect women in the workplace from sexual abuse, hence everyone should be aware of the Act.

He instructed all the private institutions to implement the Act and to take severe action against the accused on the complaints received.  He expressed concern that the youth are being addicted to special dating and relationship apps.  

The collector also stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy protecting women in the state by introducing Disha App.

Director of Marpu Organisation Suyez, Psychologist of the college Devireddy Kalyani, College Secretary cum Correspondent T Srinivas, Principal Dr V Narayana Rao, Lecturer V Sailaja and the students were present.

