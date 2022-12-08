Civic chief tells officials to enrol new voters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Special Summary Revision (SSR) -2023 and under the instructions of the collector of NTR district, Electoral Registration Officer-80, Central Assembly Constituency and Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar visited the 97th Sachivalayam under polling booth 155 along with booth level officer here on Wednesday. A target was given to the booth level officer to register new voters.

Every person in the age group of 18-19 should be registered as a new voter on the qualifying date of January 1, 2023 without fail, the civic chief said. The commissioner stressed that citizens should avail of the facility to make corrections as required in the voter card.This exercise is taken up to prepare a healthy electoral roll and for voters’ participation in SSR-2023.

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Special Summary Revision (SSR) -2023 and under the instructions of the collector of NTR district, Electoral Registration Officer-80, Central Assembly Constituency and Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar visited the 97th Sachivalayam under polling booth 155 along with booth level officer here on Wednesday. A target was given to the booth level officer to register new voters. Every person in the age group of 18-19 should be registered as a new voter on the qualifying date of January 1, 2023 without fail, the civic chief said. The commissioner stressed that citizens should avail of the facility to make corrections as required in the voter card.This exercise is taken up to prepare a healthy electoral roll and for voters’ participation in SSR-2023.