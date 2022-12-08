Missing girl traced within 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kankipadu police traced a 20-year-old missing girl within 24 hours on Wednesday.According to Kankipadu sub-inspector Lakshmi, the missing girl Pamarthi Lavanya (20) is a resident of Taneeru village under Kankipadu police station limits and is studying at a degree college in Vijayawada. The girl went to college as usual on Monday and came home around 6 pm.

The girl’s mother noticed that her daughter went missing around 6 am the next day.Immediately, the family members including relatives of the girl searched everywhere and complained to the police.“Based on their complaint, the police registered a case of kidnapping against unknown accused and began an investigation. With help of CCTV camera footage and call data, we traced the girl and united her with her parents,” said SI Lakshmi.

