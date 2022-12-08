Home Cities Vijayawada

National award for IMA chief C Srinivas Raju

He received an email from the Indian Medical Association Awards committee on Wednesday.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ENT surgeon and AP State IMA president Dr C Srinivasa Raju has been selected for the prestigious IMA Dr AKN Sinha National award (Alkem) for his outstanding and distinguished services.He received an email from the Indian Medical Association Awards committee on Wednesday. The award will be given to him during IMA NATCON-2022, 83rd Annual Meeting of IMA Central Council to be held from December 26 to 28 at Allahabad Medical Association (AMA) Convention centre in Prayagraj (Allahabad) in UP.

