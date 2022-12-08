NRI hospital fleeced Covid patients: ED

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which conducted raids on NRI Hospital and its attached medical college, recently, found that the hospital management collected huge amounts of money from Covid-19 patients and committed irregularities in collecting admission fee from students for MBBS course. The ED also found diversion of funds as the company floated a firm by a similar name (NRIAS Private Limited).

ED sleuths searched the premises of NRI Hospital and its medical college at Mangalagiri in Guntur district and some other places in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Hyderabad on Dec 2 and 3.The ED, in a statement on Wednesday, said it had seized and frozen 53 documents related to immovable properties suspected to be involved in money laundering and electronic devices such as pen drives and hard disks from the hospital and residences of former directors and office-bearers of the management committee.

The ED said it had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the cases registered by Mangalagiri rural police and initiated probe into the alleged diversion of funds of NRI Hospital and NRI Academy of Sciences by some of the members in the name of construction of buildings.

It may be recalled that a police complaint was filed by Gaddipati Srinivasa Rao, an office assistant in NRI Academy of Sciences, alleging that directors were diverting funds and committing other financial irregularities. Based on his complaint, Mangalagiri police registered a case against Nimmagadda Upendranath, Akkineni Mani and Uppalapu Srinivasa Rao of the management committee.

Following this, the ED served notices on all the former directors, including Mani, Upendranath, Nalini Mohan. It seized mobile phones and sent them to the forensic science laboratory for examining the call records and other data.“As many as 53 documents of immovable properties suspected to be involved in money laundering have been seized along with electronic devices. Further investigation is under progress,” the ED stated.

Insider first blew the whistle

A police complaint was filed by Gaddipati Srinivasa Rao, an office assistant in NRI Academy of Sciences, alleging that directors were diverting funds. Based on his complaint, Mangalagiri police registered a case against a few of its management committee members.

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which conducted raids on NRI Hospital and its attached medical college, recently, found that the hospital management collected huge amounts of money from Covid-19 patients and committed irregularities in collecting admission fee from students for MBBS course. The ED also found diversion of funds as the company floated a firm by a similar name (NRIAS Private Limited). ED sleuths searched the premises of NRI Hospital and its medical college at Mangalagiri in Guntur district and some other places in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Hyderabad on Dec 2 and 3.The ED, in a statement on Wednesday, said it had seized and frozen 53 documents related to immovable properties suspected to be involved in money laundering and electronic devices such as pen drives and hard disks from the hospital and residences of former directors and office-bearers of the management committee. The ED said it had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the cases registered by Mangalagiri rural police and initiated probe into the alleged diversion of funds of NRI Hospital and NRI Academy of Sciences by some of the members in the name of construction of buildings. It may be recalled that a police complaint was filed by Gaddipati Srinivasa Rao, an office assistant in NRI Academy of Sciences, alleging that directors were diverting funds and committing other financial irregularities. Based on his complaint, Mangalagiri police registered a case against Nimmagadda Upendranath, Akkineni Mani and Uppalapu Srinivasa Rao of the management committee. Following this, the ED served notices on all the former directors, including Mani, Upendranath, Nalini Mohan. It seized mobile phones and sent them to the forensic science laboratory for examining the call records and other data.“As many as 53 documents of immovable properties suspected to be involved in money laundering have been seized along with electronic devices. Further investigation is under progress,” the ED stated. Insider first blew the whistle A police complaint was filed by Gaddipati Srinivasa Rao, an office assistant in NRI Academy of Sciences, alleging that directors were diverting funds. Based on his complaint, Mangalagiri police registered a case against a few of its management committee members.