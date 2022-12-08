Pastor booked for kidnap, sexual assault of minor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A church pastor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.According to Gannavaram circle inspector Satyanarayana, the accused G Nageswara Rao used to work as a pastor at a church in Nuzvid.

He met the victim, a minor girl, a few months ago when she used to visit the church to offers prayers along with her mother. Her mother requested the pastor to pray for her health. Taking advantage of the situation, the pastor allegedly lured the girl and assaulted her sexually on the promise of marriage.

Upon learning about the behaviour of the pastor, the girl’s mother sent her to her relatives’ house in Mustabad. The accused allegedly abducted her from Mustabad and took her to Hyderabad. They were traced and the girl was brought back safely. She was given counselling, the police said.The pastor was booked under relevant sections of the POCSO act and produced in court, the police said.

Faith betrayed

The pastor met the victim a few months ago when she used to visit the church to offers prayers along with her mother. He took advantage at the time, police said.

