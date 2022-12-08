Home Cities Vijayawada

Pastor booked for kidnap, sexual assault of minor

Taking advantage of the situation, the pastor allegedly lured the girl and assaulted her sexually on the promise of marriage.

Published: 08th December 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A church pastor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.According to Gannavaram circle inspector Satyanarayana, the accused G Nageswara Rao used to work as a pastor at a church in Nuzvid.

He met the victim, a  minor girl, a few months ago when she used to visit the church to offers prayers along with her mother. Her mother requested the pastor to pray for her health. Taking advantage of the situation, the pastor allegedly lured the girl and assaulted her sexually on the promise of marriage.  

Upon learning about the behaviour of the pastor, the girl’s mother sent her to her relatives’ house in Mustabad. The accused allegedly abducted her from Mustabad and took her to Hyderabad. They were traced and the girl was brought back safely. She was given counselling, the police said.The pastor was booked under relevant sections of the POCSO act and produced in court, the police said.

Faith betrayed

The pastor met the victim a few months ago when she used to visit the church to offers prayers along with her mother. He took advantage at the time, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault minor girl
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp