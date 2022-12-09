10 taken ill after chlorine leak at swimming pool 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 10 children were taken ill after chlorine gas leaked from a tank at the swimming pool at the gymkhana grounds here on Wednesday night. The renovated Sir Vijji swimming pool is maintained by the Vijayawada municipal corporation.

Health department officials said the incident happened around 9 pm when the children were practising for the South zone swimming meet to be held next week. While practising, pipe of chlorine tank broke, catching children and their parents off-guard. The parents immediately alerted maintenance staff. Some children suffered suffocation in the process.Based on a complaint, the police rushed to the spot and investigated the cause of leak.

