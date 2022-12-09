Celestial wedding held at Dokiparru temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The celestial wedding of Sri Venkateswara Swamy was performed at Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Dokiparru village in Krishna district on Thursday. On the occasion of Mahakshetram saptama anniversary, founder trustees of the temple P V Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy performed the special Kalyaanam of the deity amidst the chanting of mantras by explaining the significance of Venkateswara Kalyanam by Vedic scholars. According to the Vedic belief, those who do not have daughters consider Goddesses Lakshmi and Padmavati as their own and perform Srinivasa Kalyanam. Before performing the Kalyanam of lord Sri Venkateswara, a special bath referred as Chakrasnaanam was given to the deities by the priests. On Thursday morning, after the Nitya Archana and Tomala Seva, the ceremonial idols were brought to the Snapana Mandapam. Later, Gandhotsavam and Chakrasnaanam were performed in the specially decorated and newly constructed `koneru’ in the temple premises. P V Subbareddy, P Virareddy, Vijayalakshmi, Kommareddy Bapireddy, Vijaya Bhaskaramma, family members and others participated.