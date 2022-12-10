Vijayawada: Over 5 lakh devotees may relinquish Bhavani Deeksha from Dec 15-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over five lakh devotees are expected to visit the city to relinquish Bhavani Deeksha between December 15 and 19, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) executive officer D Bramaramba said on Friday.

Temple officials are making foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the relinquishment process. It has been learnt that the authorities are spending approximately Rs 1 crore for the arrangements, which are being made on the lines of Dasara festivities.

Devotees are set to relinquish both Mandala (41 days) and Ardha Mandala (21 days) deeksha. A coordination meeting in this regard was conducted with all stakeholder departments to discuss various issues, including laying of queue lines, additional prasadam counters and tonsuring halls.

From 8.30 am on December 15, devotees can relinquish their deeksha, officials explained and added that darshan timings from December 16 onwards would be from 3 am to 10.30 pm. All five queue lines would be made free darshan lines.

“If any VVIP arrives at the temple during the five-day period, they would have to pay Rs 500 per head. The devasthanam is expecting a spill over of Bhavani rush on December 20 and 21 as well. Arrangements for free prasadam, pulihora and daddojanam are underway,” the EO said.

“Soon, an official field visit will be conducted to inspect the arrangements for the relinquishment process downhill and near Radham Centre,” she added. NTR district commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected ongoing works at temple and suggested modifications to the officials concerned.

