SRM-AP hosts meet on deep learning for image restoration, computer vision

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP hosted the IEEE SPS Winter School on ‘Deep Learning for Image Restoration and Computer Vision’ from December 5 to 10. Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering organised the six-day conference, which was inaugurated by pro-vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao.

Talks by academicians from University of Dayton, University of Bath, IIT-Hyderabad, IISc-Bangalore, IIIT-Hyderabad, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology were the highlight of the conference.

Prof Sumantra Dutta Roy from IIT Delhi, a well-acclaimed researcher in computer vision and machine learning, delivered a lecture on ‘Biometrics and Medical Informatics.'

The lecture focused on the speaker’s struggles to come to terms with concepts which have comparatively little physical significance in terms of mathematical rigour or algorithmic efficiency, but have the potential to produce hitherto unseen levels of startling results.

The talk concluded with some applications of deep architectures and a few problems in biometrics and medical informatics. The event was funded by IEEE and guided by the IEEE Guntur subsection and Hyderabad Section.

Faculty, researchers, and students from various universities participated in the sessions. Prof Jiji CV and Assistant Professor Dr Sateesh Krishna Dhuli of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering organised the programme.

