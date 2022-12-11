Home Cities Vijayawada

Two killed, two injured in separate road accidents in Andhra's NTR district

A 35-year-old man, E Suresh, succumbed to injuries after he rammed into a moving tractor near Thiruvuru town.

Published: 11th December 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:54 AM

Road accident

image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons died, while two others sustained severe injuries in separate road accidents that took place in NTR district on Saturday.

A 50-year-old woman, Sampurnamma, died while her son Vishnu was injured after their car collided with a lorry while overtaking it on the national highway near Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada.

The incident happened around 5 am when the duo were on their way to Narsipatnam from Hyderabad. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Vijayawada GGH for treatment. Sampurnamma’s body shifted for postmortem. A case has been registered under accidental death and investigation is on.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man, E Suresh, succumbed to injuries after he rammed into a moving tractor near Thiruvuru town.

Police said, Suresh and his wife were reportedly on their way to Thiruvur town on a  motorcycle when Suresh lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve. Padma’s statement has been recorded and a case will be filed accordingly, police said.

