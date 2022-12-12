Elaborate arrangements made for Bhavani Deeksha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The executive officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Darbamulla Bramarambha said that more than 80 percent of the arrangement works for Bhavani deeksha relinquishment process has completed and elaborate arrangements were being made to provide hassle free darshanam for the Bhavani devotees.The Bhavani deeksha relinquishment process will be conducted for five days starting from December 15 in Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

It is expected that more than 5 lakh devotees are likely to visit the temple and relinquish their deeksha.

Addressing the media here at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Sunday, the EO Bramarambha said that special measures were taken such as providing 20 lakh Laddu prasadam, free annadanam for the devotees, prasadam counters, bathing showers at ghats and special counters to collect the red clothes the devotees.

She said that around 800 bathing showers were arranged at four ghats (Durga ghat, Padmavati Ghat, Punnami ghat and Bhavani ghat), additional staff for preparing laddu prasadam, additional prasadam counters at bus stand, railway station and downhill.

In addition to this, a total of 3,500 policemen and 200 temple staff will perform special duties during and special care will be taken on Giri Pradakshina (circumambulation).“All the departments concerned have been posted at several places in the stretch to provide food, water and health services for Bhavani devotees performing circumambulation three times before the deeksha relinquishment,” said the EO.According to officials, the temple would be open at 6 am after performing traditional rituals for the devotees on December 15.

From December 16 onwards, the darshan timings would be from 3 am to 11 pm and all the five queue lines from canal road would be made free darshan lines during the deeksha relinquishment days.“In addition, special darshanam tickets price will be Rs 500 and darshanam tickets Rs 300 will be available for devotees who are willing to have a quick darshanam of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga,” the EO Bramarambha added. She said that more than 250 CCTV cameras were installed at various places covering the proceedings.

“A dedicated team will be monitoring the proceedings from the model guest house,” she explained.

Further, Bramarambha said deputy chief minister and minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana visited the temple and gave his nod to the revised temple master development plan.“We made a few modifications to the previous one to provide more space for public amenities. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is yet to have a glance of the modified master plan,” she added.

