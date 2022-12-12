Home Cities Vijayawada

Elaborate arrangements made for Bhavani Deeksha

It is expected that more than 5 lakh devotees are likely to visit the temple and relinquish their deeksha.

Published: 12th December 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavani Deeksha devotees at the ghat, where showers were arranged during Dasara in Vijayawada. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Bhavani Deeksha devotees at the ghat, where showers were arranged during Dasara in Vijayawada. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The executive officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Darbamulla Bramarambha said that more than 80 percent of the arrangement works for Bhavani deeksha relinquishment process has completed and elaborate arrangements were being made to provide hassle free darshanam for the Bhavani devotees.The Bhavani deeksha relinquishment process will be conducted for five days starting from December 15 in Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

It is expected that more than 5 lakh devotees are likely to visit the temple and relinquish their deeksha.
Addressing the media here at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Sunday, the EO Bramarambha said that special measures were taken such as providing 20 lakh Laddu prasadam, free annadanam for the devotees, prasadam counters, bathing showers at ghats and special counters to collect the red clothes the devotees.

She said that around 800 bathing showers were arranged at four ghats (Durga ghat, Padmavati Ghat, Punnami ghat and Bhavani ghat), additional staff for preparing laddu prasadam, additional prasadam counters at bus stand, railway station and downhill.

In addition to this, a total of 3,500 policemen and 200 temple staff will perform special duties during and special care will be taken on Giri Pradakshina (circumambulation).“All the departments concerned have been posted at several places in the stretch to provide food, water and health services for Bhavani devotees performing circumambulation three times before the deeksha relinquishment,” said the EO.According to officials, the temple would be open at 6 am after performing traditional rituals for the devotees on December 15.

From December 16 onwards, the darshan timings would be from 3 am to 11 pm and all the five queue lines from canal road would be made free darshan lines during the deeksha relinquishment days.“In addition, special darshanam tickets price will be Rs 500 and darshanam tickets Rs 300 will be available for devotees who are willing to have a quick darshanam of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga,” the EO Bramarambha added. She said that more than 250 CCTV cameras were installed at various places covering the proceedings.

“A dedicated team will be monitoring the proceedings from the model guest house,” she explained.
Further, Bramarambha said deputy chief minister and minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana visited the temple and gave his nod to the revised temple master development plan.“We made a few modifications to the previous one to provide more space for public amenities. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is yet to have a glance of the modified master plan,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDMSD Bhavani Deeksha Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp