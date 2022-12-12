Home Cities Vijayawada

Villagers oppose cell phone tower near school

The villagers alleged that the installation works have started without the knowledge of them and also the panchayat officials.

Published: 12th December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Telaprolu village under Gannavaram mandal on Sunday morning when the villagers gathered in large numbers and objected the work of setting up of a mobile tower near the government primary school grounds.

The villagers alleged that the installation works have started without the knowledge of them and also the panchayat officials. They cited several health reasons. Demanding justice, they approached Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and asked him to stop the tower works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cellphone tower Government primary school
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp