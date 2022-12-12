Villagers oppose cell phone tower near school

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Telaprolu village under Gannavaram mandal on Sunday morning when the villagers gathered in large numbers and objected the work of setting up of a mobile tower near the government primary school grounds.

The villagers alleged that the installation works have started without the knowledge of them and also the panchayat officials. They cited several health reasons. Demanding justice, they approached Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and asked him to stop the tower works.

