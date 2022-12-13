Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana attends Kala Utsav-2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana participated as a chief guest and inaugurated the ‘State Level Kala Utsav-2022’ programme held here on Monday along with Commissioner of School Education and also State Project Director of Samagra Sikha S Suresh Kumar.

Botsa said that the expenditure on the education sector is considered as an investment for the development of the State itself.

The program was organized under the auspices of the School Education Department. He suggested the students to excel in the national platform to be organised in Odisha from January 2 to 7, 2023.

As part of the program, Student Qasim from the Prakasam district sang the prayer song and Namrata from Vijayawada performed the welcome dance. Students of West Godavari district enthralled the audience with their Banjara Folk Dance and also Violin play, Srikar from Nellore got appreciation from the audience.

A total of 260 children from across the State performed their talents in 10 different categories.

