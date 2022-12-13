Gold shops across AP inspected, 93 cases booked

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Teams of Legal Metrology department carried out surprise inspections at several gold shops in Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, Tanuku, Visakhapatnam and Rajamahendravaram on Monday. A total of 93 cases were booked for violation of provisions under the Legal Metrology Act and Rules, officials said.

More than 50 officers, including deputy controllers, assistant controllers, along with their staff took part in the raids under the supervision of Controller of Legal Metrology (CLM) KRM Kishore Kumar.

The officials verified balances, weights, purity of the yellow metal and billing in the gold showrooms. In Vijayawada, officials inspected Kalyan Jewellers, Kirtilals, Bhima Jewellers,Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Vasundhara.

They noticed short weighment of gold, variation in electronic machines and other irregularities. “A total of seven cases has been registered in Vijayawada against bullion merchants for indulging in malpractice to deceive customers. Legal metrology officials are grilling the gold traders over irregularities,” Kishore Kumar said.

VIJAYAWADA: Teams of Legal Metrology department carried out surprise inspections at several gold shops in Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, Tanuku, Visakhapatnam and Rajamahendravaram on Monday. A total of 93 cases were booked for violation of provisions under the Legal Metrology Act and Rules, officials said. More than 50 officers, including deputy controllers, assistant controllers, along with their staff took part in the raids under the supervision of Controller of Legal Metrology (CLM) KRM Kishore Kumar. The officials verified balances, weights, purity of the yellow metal and billing in the gold showrooms. In Vijayawada, officials inspected Kalyan Jewellers, Kirtilals, Bhima Jewellers,Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Vasundhara. They noticed short weighment of gold, variation in electronic machines and other irregularities. “A total of seven cases has been registered in Vijayawada against bullion merchants for indulging in malpractice to deceive customers. Legal metrology officials are grilling the gold traders over irregularities,” Kishore Kumar said.