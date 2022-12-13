Home Cities Vijayawada

Health dept signs deal with Nutrition International to ensure universal salt iodisation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare signed a non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nutrition International to improve the implementation of National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme (NIDDCP) for achieving universal salt iodisation (USI) in the State. 

The Andhra Pradesh State Iodine Deficiency Disorder Survey 2020-21, conducted by the health department with technical support from Nutrition International, revealed that 71.9% of households covered in the survey showed adequate usage of iodised salt in the State and a total goiter rate of 1.8% among school-aged children.  

In a bid to ensure universal salt iodisation in the State, the government has been implementing NIDDCP programme since 1986. It was initially implemented in six goiter endemic districts and later scaled across the State. In recent years, the State government has also introduced initiatives such as salt testing by frontline workers during village health, sanitation and nutrition days and counselling beneficiaries on the benefits of iodised salt during gram sabha, or local governance meetings. 

The Memorandum of Understanding is an effort to continue strengthening the programme with technical support from Nutrition International to increase coverage of adequately iodised salt for optimal iodine nutrition of the population with a focus on pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Mission director of National Health Mission J Nivas said, “This MoU reflects the State’s continued commitment to eradicate iodine deficiency and achieving USI. Through this partnership with Nutrition International, we are confident about ensuring adequate iodine nutrition for every individual across our State.” 

Nutrition International Director (India) Mini Varghese said, “As we celebrate Nutrition International’s 30th anniversary this year, we look back at the work done with the Central government, State governments as well as the salt industry to improve USI in India. It is critical to consolidate the gains and improve the achievement of universal salt iodisation through contextual and targeted interventions at the State and district level.

Nutrition International will extend its complete support and expertise to the Andhra Pradesh government to strengthen the existing system to facilitate the production, distribution and consumption of adequately iodised salt.”

