VMC holds awareness meet on waste segregation

CMOH Dr Ratnavali, AMOH Dr Ikbal, Sanitary Supervisors R Obeswara Rao, Sivarama Prasad and others were present.

Published: 13th December 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A one-week-long awareness programme organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation among the public on the segregation of wet, dry and other waste began here on Monday. The programme will be concluded on December 18. As part of the weekday awareness program, the VMC officials and staff created awareness among the public across all the divisions in the city. 

The day-wise schedule was released on educating the public to segregate kitchen waste, dry waste and hazardous waste, though the VMC authorities provided separate colour dustbins to them.  Meanwhile, Zonal Commissioner (Circle -1) KT Sudhakar participated in the awareness campaign on the commencing day at 161 Secretariat area in the 51st Division.

