Get land deeds regularised, people told in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, said in the wake of the special deadline given by the government, all the eligible people should apply for regularisation of sada bainama documents. There are lakhs of people, who purchased land, but have not obtained title deeds. Hence, the government has given them an opportunity to get their right land documents, he explained.

At a one-day training programme for deputy collectors, tahsildars, deputy tahsildars and other revenue staff from all districts organised at Land Administration Department Chief Commissioner’s office at Mangalagiri on Tuesday on regularisation of sada bainama documents, Commissioner of Land Records and Survey Settlement Siddharth Jain and Ajeya Kallam launched newly designed sada bainama regularisation book with complete information.

The conference was jointly organised by Centre for Land Rights and Land Survey Department of Nalsar Law University. Ajeya Kallam said the revenue officials should ensure that the poor farmers avail of the opportunity given by CM. Regularisation of sada bainama documents should done as per provisions of ROR Act, he said. Jain said regularisation of sada bainama documents is applicable only to lands in rural areas.

