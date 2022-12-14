Resolve staff issues, JAC urges Chief Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the State government for the delay in payment of wages, the AP JAC Amaravati (JAC of employees, teachers, workers and retired employees) on Tuesday sought the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve their issues. JAC leaders threatened to launch agitation after Sankranti if there was no positive response from the government.

The AP JAC Amaravati State executive committee meeting held under the chairmanship of the committee chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu here on Tuesday, discussed the issues pertaining to employees and pensioners and appealed to the Chief Minister to call for a meeting with the recognised employees’ associations at the earliest to resolve the wages and other issues.

The committee felt that there was no need for talks on abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Stating that six States restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the committee leaders opined that except implementing the OPS, there is no other alternative in AP and they will not accept any other proposal in this regard.

