APSECM bags award for energy conservation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), a State Designated Agency of AP, has proved its mettle at the national level. The APSECM has won the first prize in the National Energy Conservation Awards in the SDA sector surpassing States like Bihar, Jharkhand, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in Group II. With the national award, the APSECM has now bagged a total of five energy conservation awards in the last few years.

The APSECM, apart from saving economic resources by conserving energy on a large scale, has been reducing the carbon footprint, aiding India’s climate change goals, thereby bringing laurels to AP. On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award-2022 to the APSECM in New Delhi on Wednesday. Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand and APSECM Chief Executive Officer A Chandra Sekhara Reddy received the award.

The Union Ministry of Power-led BEE has divided the States into four groups based on their respective energy consumption. AP is classified as a Group-II State. The State was chosen as the best performer in Group II and finished second overall at the national level (All States-4 Groups).

