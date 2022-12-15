Home Cities Vijayawada

RBKs in schools: Andhra High Court summons CS on Dec 22

The court said it had issued the orders to ensure that the academic atmosphere in schools was not vitiated.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Expressing dissatisfaction over the violation of its orders to remove Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village secretariats on the premises of government schools, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the Chief Secretary to appear before it on December 22.

The court said it had issued the orders to ensure that the academic atmosphere in schools was not vitiated. Any construction taken up against its orders will be considered illegal and the cost incurred on such construction will also be construed as illegal spending, the court observed.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Advocate General S Sriram said construction of RBKs and village secretariats were taken up in 239 schools and of them 63 have been completed. The AG said the buildings will be used for the needs of the schools only. The court, however, directed the CS to appear before it and make his submissions.

No relief for 14 petitioners
A division bench of the high court on Wednesday refused to interfere in the order of the single judge bench, which imposed a cost of `1 lakh each on 14 petitioners of Ippatam village in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district for misinforming the court.

