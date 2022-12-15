Vijayawada attracting more investments now: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is attracting good investments to the State in various sectors and the Opposition TDP is unable to digest it, said YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday.

“The Opposition, on one hand alleges that the YSRC government is driving away industries. When investments are coming to the State, the same Opposition is stating that they are the associates of the ruling YSRC,” he said, and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought a transparent industrial policy, which is yielding good results.

As per the industrial policy, reverse pumped storage projects were brought into industrial sector and investors were invited to invest in the State, he said. He alleged that the Opposition was behaving in a manner that no industry should come to the State and if any industry comes forward to invest, it would try to drive them away through malicious campaign by its friendly media.

Sajjala said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had initiated steps to ensure that more investments come into green energy sector and at the same time farmers are not put to loss. On the delay in payment of salaries to government employees, Sajjala said they are in regular touch with the employees’ unions and all the issues will be sorted out before Sankranti. “Employees are part of the government. We are holding talks because they work along with the government.

We are hopeful of resolving the issue soon,’’ he said. Sajjala said there is nothing wrong in an employee hoping that he gets his salary in the first week of a month and the government is also doing its best to give salaries in the first week itself. “The CM is of the view that no welfare scheme should be stopped even during difficult times like the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ he said, hinting that the government gives priority to welfare. On Polavaram issue, he said their MPs had once again made it clear in Parliament that the Centre should bear the total cost of the national project.

