Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment begins in Vijayawada

Devotees began process of ending month-long deeksha by offering coconuts to Homagundam near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam

Published: 16th December 2022 06:12 AM

Devotees on their way to take darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga on day one of Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The five-day programme of relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha started on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday. A large number of Bhavani devotees took a holy dip in Krishna river from the early hours.

Several devotees from various places were seen visiting the temple in red robes to offer their prayers. The Bhavani devotees began the process of month-long deeksha relinquishment by offering coconuts to the Homagundam, pit for sacrificial offering arranged near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam.

The temple priests and officials performed ‘Vigneswara puja’ and lit the ‘Homagundam’ marking the commencement of Bhavani deeksha around 6.30 am. According to temple officials, more than 25,000 devotees thronged the temple and offered prayers on the first day of the relinquishment process.

The temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramaramba said, temple authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the relinquishment to be conducted on the lines of Dasara festival. She said that five queue lines are arranged for devotees from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, where devotees are allowed to have darshanam for free. She further said special teams were formed to ensure devotees experience hassle-free darshanam and giri pradakshina. “We are expecting a devotee rush from Friday as it is believed to be auspicious,”  EO Bramarambha told TNIE.

She also said that arrangements were made to provide free prasadams such as Pulihora (tamarind rice), laddu prasadam and Daddojanam after the completion of the darshanam. “Measures taken to prepare at least 5 lakh laddus every day to meet the demand,” she added. She along with the temple authorities inspected the arrangement works and interacted with devotees over the facilities being made for them. Later in the evening, NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao and police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata visited the temple and took stock of the situation atop Indrakeeladri.

