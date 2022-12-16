Home Cities Vijayawada

EPIC international conference begins at SRM University

The conference was organised by Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering SRM University-AP which will conclude on December 17, 2022.

Published: 16th December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The three-day-long International Conference on Electronic and Photonic Integrated Circuits (EPIC-2022) was inaugurated at SRM University-AP on Thursday by Director of Technical Education C Naga Rani. The conference was organised by Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering SRM University-AP which will conclude on December 17, 2022.

The conference will host insightful lectures by renowned academicians and researchers worldwide, including Nobel Laureate Prof David Wineland, University of Oregon, USA. V-C Prof Manoj K Arora spoke on the occasion. Advisor Prof VS Rao, Prof R Premkumar and others present.

