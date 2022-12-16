Home Cities Vijayawada

Manobandhu rescues 139 mentally ill persons in less than three months

YV Subba Reddy assured all possible help to Manobandhu.

Published: 16th December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Psychiatrist Indla Ramasubba Reddy, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy & retired IAS officer Ajeya Kallam at Manobhandu in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Manobandhu, a non-profit organisation is working on rehabilitation of the mentally ill, conducted its anniversary meet and campaign on Thursday. Manobandhu, which started last October rescued a total of 139 mentally ill destitute people from various locations across the State and 43 of them were successfully reunited with their families.

Principal advisor to CM and former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy attended as the chief guests and praised the efforts of Manobandhu in reaching out to the mentally ill and destitute people.

The campaign was initiated by a Vijayawada-based psychiatrist Bhupathiraju Ramakrishnam Raju. It mainly focuses on providing access to existing mental care facilities to the wandering mentally ill people. Ajeya appreciated the efforts of various NGOs working for similar cause and ensured necessary support. Managing trustee Bhupathiraju Rama Krishnam Raju said out of total health budget of Rs 65,012 crore, a paltry Rs 40 crore was allotted to National Mental health Programme in 2021, which is about Rs 1.90 per person a year. This shows how mental health in India has been considerably under invested. Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, highlighted the need to set up more hospitals. YV Subba Reddy assured all possible help to Manobandhu.

