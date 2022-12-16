Vijayawada Sathakam book released today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brahma Deva Sathakam and Vijayawada Sathakam penned by well known lyricist as well as poet Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara, will be released at function organised in Guntur and Vijayawada on December 16 and 17 respectively. The programmes will be presided by Former president of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Prasad thotakura. Organisers, launched a brochure of the events, which will be followed by cultural events on both the days. Jonnavithula, who penned several such sathakalu is set to release 10 of them at different places. Jonnavithula said “The main aim of writing sathakalu is to create awareness about our language and literature among people.”