Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Sathakam book released today

The programmes will be presided by Former president of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Prasad thotakura.

Published: 16th December 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former TANA president T Prasad, Telugu writer J Ramalingeswarao releases the brochure of Vijayawada Satakam book launch in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Former TANA president T Prasad, Telugu writer J Ramalingeswarao releases the brochure of Vijayawada Satakam book launch in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Brahma Deva Sathakam and Vijayawada Sathakam penned by well known lyricist as well as poet Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara, will be released at function organised in Guntur and Vijayawada on December 16 and 17 respectively.

The programmes will be presided by Former president of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Prasad thotakura. Organisers, launched a brochure of the events, which will be followed by cultural events on both the days. Jonnavithula, who penned several such sathakalu is set to release 10 of them at different places.

Jonnavithula said “The main aim of writing sathakalu is to create awareness about our language and literature among people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Sathakam TANA
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp