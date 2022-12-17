Home Cities Vijayawada

Gurukul Schools national games kicks off, over 4,000 sportsmen to take part 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Elaborate arrangements have been made for the National Games of Eklavya Adarsh Gurukul Schools, which is being hosted by Andhra Pradesh government under the auspices of the central government. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative to organise this mega event in the State, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda paid special attention to these sports.

Deputy Chief Minister and also Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora monitored the arrangement. The event is being conducted in different playgrounds in Krishna as well as Guntur districts.
The competitions will  commence on December 18 and will conclude on December 22.

The Minister for the State in Union Tribal Ministry Renuka Singh Saruta will be the chief guest of the inaugural event. Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora and other officials will also attend the programme.  
Remember, about 4,300 sportspersons from across the country will participate in 22 events in the categories of under 14 and under 19.

