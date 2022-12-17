VMC expedites beautification works of airport corridor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, one of the main roads will be seen as a beautiful gateway to the city of Vijayawada as the development of corridor and beautification of Vijayawada-Kolkata National Highway from Ramavarappadu circle to Gannavaram Airport (Eluru Road) works are accelerated.

The development works on both sides of the road were taken up by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and beautification works are done by Andhra Pradesh Greenery and Beautification Corporation (APGBC).

The VMC began the works of footpath on both sides of the road including drains, granite flooring etc.

The corporation will develop all the five junctions from DPS to Gannavaram Airport including Nidamanuru junction, Gudavalli junction, Two junctions in Kesarapalli and Airport gate junction.

For this, the VMC is going to spend Rs 14.34 crore sanctioned by the municipal administration. As of now, about 20 percent of civil work has been completed from Ramavarappadu junction towards Gannavaram. Speaking about the status of works, Executive Engineer of VMC ASN Prasad said that works began on November 15 with a target of three months. He said that the total footpath floor will be covered with granite from Ramavarappadu circle to Gannavaram airport and the art illustrations will be set here on both sides of the road, he added. He said that their commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar is inspecting regularly to finish works before the target.

Meanwhile, APGBC would develop greenery through the reformation of previous paintings from Ramavarappadu junction to the airport. Special plans have been made to beautify the main road to Gannavaram airport by planting 34 types of attractive trees. A total of 13.826 kilometres of planting trees in an innovative manner is prepared for attracting visitors. APGBC Managing Director Bommireddy Rajasekhar Reddy stated that government had sanctioned Rs 8.1 crore to APGBC for the maintenance.

