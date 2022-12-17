Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC expedites beautification works of airport corridor

The VMC began the works of footpath on both sides of the road including drains, granite flooring etc.

Published: 17th December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Workers flooring footpath with granite stones at Ramavarapadu | Prasant Madugula

Workers flooring footpath with granite stones at Ramavarapadu | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Soon, one of the main roads will be seen as a beautiful gateway to the city of Vijayawada as the development of corridor and beautification of Vijayawada-Kolkata National Highway from Ramavarappadu circle to Gannavaram Airport (Eluru Road) works are accelerated.

The development works on both sides of the road were taken up by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and beautification works are done by Andhra Pradesh Greenery and Beautification Corporation (APGBC).

The VMC began the works of footpath on both sides of the road including drains, granite flooring etc.
The corporation will develop all the five junctions from DPS to Gannavaram Airport including Nidamanuru junction, Gudavalli junction, Two junctions in Kesarapalli and Airport gate junction.

For this, the VMC is going to spend Rs 14.34 crore sanctioned by the municipal administration. As of now, about 20 percent of civil work has been completed from Ramavarappadu junction towards Gannavaram. Speaking about the status of works, Executive Engineer of VMC ASN Prasad said that works began on November 15 with a target of three months. He said that the total footpath floor will be covered with granite from Ramavarappadu circle to Gannavaram airport and the art illustrations will be set here on both sides of the road, he added. He said that their commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar is inspecting regularly to finish works before the target.  

Meanwhile, APGBC would develop greenery through the reformation of previous paintings from Ramavarappadu junction to the airport. Special plans have been made to beautify the main road to Gannavaram airport by planting 34 types of attractive trees. A total of 13.826 kilometres of planting trees in an innovative manner is prepared for attracting visitors. APGBC Managing Director Bommireddy Rajasekhar Reddy stated that government had sanctioned Rs 8.1 crore to APGBC for the maintenance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Vijayawada-Kolkata National Highway
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp