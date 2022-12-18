Bodies of three missing boys found in Krishna river after SDRF rescue operation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the five students who had drowned in the Krishna river near Yanamalakuduru on Friday, three bodies have been recovered by the State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) and police on Saturday evening.

According to Tadepalli police, seven students, all aged between 13 and 15 years, from Patamata lanka, went into the river to learn swimming and were washed away.

The boys were identified as Shaik Khasim Ali, Dudekula Hussain, Tota Kamesh, Inakallu Gunasekhar alias Munna and Maddala Balu.

Hours later, the police and expert swimmers retrieved the bodies of Kamesh and Gunasekhar and continued rescue operation to find other three students by SDRF personnel. However, on Saturday evening, two bodies of Balu, Baji and Husaain were traced. Tadepalli police registered a case of death by drowning.

