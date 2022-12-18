Home Cities Vijayawada

Explosion in private school scrap yard of Vijayawada kills one

A fire alarm was sounded and later the school authorities doused the fire.

Published: 18th December 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a horrifying incident, a daily wage worker lost his life and two others were severely injured in a blast that took place while they were clearing scrap in a private school at Chopparametla village under Agiripalli mandal on Saturday.

According to Nuzvid deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashok Kumar Goud, the incident reportedly happened around 11 am in the morning when three workers were collecting plastic waste from the Happy Valley School’s scrap yard. The DSP said a Vijayawada-based person got tender to purchase the iron scrap from the school and reportedly took away the waste on Friday.

The deceased, P Durga Prasad, and the injured, Mani, arrived at school around 9 am in the morning and were reportedly collecting the left over plastic waste from the scrap yard. When they allegedly opened a plastic sheet, a bottle filled with petrol exploded suddenly with a thundering sound creating panic among the school staff and nearby houses.

A fire alarm was sounded and later the school authorities doused the fire. DSP said that a detailed investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the blast. A case of suspicious death has been registered.

