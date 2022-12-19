Vijayawada Book Fest to commence on Feb 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 33rd edition of the 11-day Vijayawada Book Festival will begin on February 9, 2023. One of the largest book exhibitions in the country, the book fest is usually conducted in the first week of January. For the first time, the exhibition will be organised in the Government Polytechnic College ground, instead of PWD grounds.

Every year nearly five lakh book lovers visit the book festival, which is being conducted by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society for the past 32 years. President of the Society B Babji said, “We have been conducting the book festival for the past 32 years without fail. It is the biggest annual event of South India.

The exhibition will not be organised in PWD grounds this year as the government is developing it as Dr BR Ambedkar Smrutivanam. Maintenance works will be carried out at the Government Polytechnic College ground ahead of the festival.”Around 500 publishers will exhibit nearly ten lakh literary works during the 11-day festival, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: The 33rd edition of the 11-day Vijayawada Book Festival will begin on February 9, 2023. One of the largest book exhibitions in the country, the book fest is usually conducted in the first week of January. For the first time, the exhibition will be organised in the Government Polytechnic College ground, instead of PWD grounds. Every year nearly five lakh book lovers visit the book festival, which is being conducted by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society for the past 32 years. President of the Society B Babji said, “We have been conducting the book festival for the past 32 years without fail. It is the biggest annual event of South India. The exhibition will not be organised in PWD grounds this year as the government is developing it as Dr BR Ambedkar Smrutivanam. Maintenance works will be carried out at the Government Polytechnic College ground ahead of the festival.”Around 500 publishers will exhibit nearly ten lakh literary works during the 11-day festival, he added.