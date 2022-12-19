Vijayawada: Interventional pulmonology reshaped medicine, say docs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day-long programme on Continuing Medical Education (CME) by Manipal Hospitals saw focused sessions on rigid bronchoscopy from both renowned national and international faculty on Sunday.

Director of Manipal Hospitals, Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said, “The participants had an enriching experience with the keynote presentation, talks, workshops, and video presentations, among others being focussed on various issues related to Interventional Pulmonology.”

Dr Uday Kiran G, a consultant pulmonologist, said, “The programme explored the future of interventional pulmonology while teaching younger pulmonologists disease-specific skills through real workstations. Interventional pulmonology has revolutionised the field of pulmonary medicine by providing the most advanced minimally-invasive procedures to diagnose and treat malignant and non-malignant disorders.”

