Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Interventional pulmonology reshaped medicine, say docs

The programme explored the future of interventional pulmonology while teaching younger pulmonologists disease-specific skills through real workstations.

Published: 19th December 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Manipal Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

Manipal Hospital. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day-long programme on Continuing Medical Education (CME) by Manipal Hospitals saw focused sessions on rigid bronchoscopy from both renowned national and international faculty on Sunday.

Director of Manipal Hospitals, Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said, “The participants had an enriching experience with the keynote presentation, talks, workshops, and video presentations, among others being focussed on various issues related to Interventional Pulmonology.”

Dr Uday Kiran G, a consultant pulmonologist, said, “The programme explored the future of interventional pulmonology while teaching younger pulmonologists disease-specific skills through real workstations. Interventional pulmonology has revolutionised the field of pulmonary medicine by providing the most advanced minimally-invasive procedures to diagnose and treat malignant and non-malignant disorders.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipal Hospitals Continuing Medical Education
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp