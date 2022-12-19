Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC holds special drives during Clean Andhra Pradesh programme

The aim of the week-long programme was to motivate the public to help achieve top rank for the city in Swachh Bharat cleanliness competitions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A rally was taken out in the city on Sunday as the week-long Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme concluded. As part of the programme, organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), awareness programmes were conducted for the residents of each Secretariat in three circles of the city.

Officials conducted drives to create awareness on the segregation of waste and instructed citizens to use cloth bags instead of plastic covers, and take measures to prevent open defecation in the city. The aim of the week-long programme was to motivate the public to help achieve top rank for the city in the Swachh Bharat cleanliness competitions.

On Sunday, special rallies and human cycles were organised under the zonal commissioners of three circles of the city: Panja Centre, Raghavaiah Park to Lenin Centre and Ramavarappadu circle to Gunadala temple. Later, all the participants gathered and pledged to keep the city clean.

