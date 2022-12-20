Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra soars faster, higher, stronger

 Telugu states dominate the proceedings. Telangana seals the top position with 27 medals. AP seals the fifth rank with 11 medals

Published: 20th December 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Players who belong to AP and MP participate in boxing championship during Eklavya Model Residential schools National Sports Meet at Loyola College in Vijayawada on Monday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh sealed the fifth position on second day as it hosts third edition of Eklavya Adarsh Gurukul Schools National Games with grandeur. The show fostered a spirit of camaraderie and national unity as 10 states across the country battled against each other to fix the top spot.

Telangana topped the medal tally. It won 14 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze medals with a total of 27 medals in various categories.  Gujarat is second in the overall medal tally with 6 gold, 3 silver and 11 bronze medals with a total of 20 medals.  Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh stood bagged 2 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals with a total of  11 medals.  

Telugu states dominated today in the triple jump category. The girls from the state showed their best performance in the athletics section at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

D. Sreeja and Srivalli  from the state stood first and third respectively in the under-19 girls ‘triple jump’ category, while Bontha Sneha from Telangana secured the second place.

Andhra Pradesh also excelled in the Under-14 Discus throw. While the top two positions were sealed by Boya Mahendra, V Susanth Reddy from the state, Rajesh Chowhan from Uttarakhand bagged the third place.

In the under-19, ‘800 meter running’ boys category, Arun Kovachi of Chhattisgarh reached the target in 2.05 minutes and stood first.

 Ranjith Kumar from Andhra Pradesh reached the target in 2.08 minutes and secured the second place. Alok from Jharkhand finished third by reaching the target in 2.12 minutes. In the under-19, ‘800 meter running’ girls category, Bhukya Archana finished first with a time of 2.36.99 minutes. K. Ankita who reached the time of 2.37.02 minutes stood second. Abisha reached the target at a time of 2.46.90 minutes.

Meanwhile, the competitions held at Vijayawada Loyola College were quite interesting. The Taekwondo Under-14 competitions were full of enthusiasm.

Narsingh Tekum of Madhya Pradesh won over Sahel Hemraj of Maharashtra in the Taekwondo competition in the 21:23 weight boys category phase 1.Chaudhary Sumit Kumar from Gujarat won over Tajawat Sagar from Telangana. In the final match, Narsingh Tecum from Madhya Pradesh won over Chaudhary Smith Kumar from Gujarat.

