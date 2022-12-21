KLU to hold its 12th annual convocation on Dec 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The XII Annual Convocation of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) (Deemed to be University) is scheduled to be held on December 23, at KL Convocation Centre in Vaddeswaram, Guntur district.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma said that Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science & Technology Dr S Chandrasekhar from New Delhi will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address.

According to Dr Pardha Varma, the candidates who have successfully completed their Ph.D, postgraduate and undergraduate courses in the academic year 2021-22 will be awarded with the degrees.Similarly, meritorious students securing first and second rank will be feted with gold and silver medals respectively, along with cash rewards.

