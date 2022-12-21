MT Krishna Babu inspects 104 and 108 call centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu made a surprise visit to the call centres that provide ambulance services situated in APIIC Building, Mangalgiri. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Commissioner as well as Arogyasri CEO J Nivas, here on Tuesday.

Krishna Babu who first visited the 104 call centre on the sixth floor questioned the staff about how many calls they were receiving and the number of queries resolved. He also asked them to explain the details of Arogyasri network hospitals just like they explain it to the callers in the live call.

He inquired about the calls for the medicine, details of the complaints received and particularly about Arogya Asara amount. He then asked about the feedback on 104 ambulances, biometric reporting time in PHSs and Village health clinics.

Later, he visited the 108 call centre and directed the officials to take measures to track the 108 vehicles regularly as well as to take measures to avoid technical difficulties with regular checkups.

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu made a surprise visit to the call centres that provide ambulance services situated in APIIC Building, Mangalgiri. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Commissioner as well as Arogyasri CEO J Nivas, here on Tuesday. Krishna Babu who first visited the 104 call centre on the sixth floor questioned the staff about how many calls they were receiving and the number of queries resolved. He also asked them to explain the details of Arogyasri network hospitals just like they explain it to the callers in the live call. He inquired about the calls for the medicine, details of the complaints received and particularly about Arogya Asara amount. He then asked about the feedback on 104 ambulances, biometric reporting time in PHSs and Village health clinics. Later, he visited the 108 call centre and directed the officials to take measures to track the 108 vehicles regularly as well as to take measures to avoid technical difficulties with regular checkups.