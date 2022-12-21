Home Cities Vijayawada

MT Krishna Babu inspects 104 and 108 call centres

Krishna Babu who first visited the 104 call centre on the sixth floor questioned the staff about how many calls they were receiving and the number of queries resolved.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

MT Krishna Babu

Principal secretary MT Krishna Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu made a surprise visit to the call centres that provide ambulance services situated in APIIC Building, Mangalgiri. He was accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Commissioner as well as Arogyasri CEO J Nivas, here on Tuesday.

Krishna Babu who first visited the 104 call centre on the sixth floor questioned the staff about how many calls they were receiving and the number of queries resolved. He also asked them to explain the details of Arogyasri network hospitals just like they explain it to the callers in the live call.

He inquired about the calls for the medicine, details of the complaints received and particularly about Arogya Asara amount. He then asked about the feedback on 104 ambulances, biometric reporting time in PHSs and Village health clinics.

Later, he visited the 108 call centre and directed the officials to take measures to track the 108 vehicles regularly as well as to take measures to avoid technical difficulties with regular checkups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MT Krishna Babu
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp