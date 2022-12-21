Need public participation for good Eol: VMC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities urged the public to participate in the Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) on Ease of Living Index 2022 and to ensure maximum participation of the citizens. They conducted several activities under the auspices of Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar to encourage officials, college students and many others to be a part of city’s success. VMC also campaigned at the Eat Street in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of VMC Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that they are taking all measures to create awareness among the public to bring the city in top five in the index. “Before the survey ends on December 23, we request all to lend their support by answering few questions on the website eol2022.org by entering city code 802969.”

