Missing medico traced in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A missing medico student from Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada was traced and handed over to her parents on Wednesday, after she reportedly left a suicide note in the college hostel.The girl named Amulya Dannuru (20) belongs to Zaheerabad from Telangana is an intern in the college. She left the suicide note, after which the roommates informed the principal as well as the parents of Amulya.

Later, the college authorities lodged a complaint with Machavaram police and the teams were formed to trace the girl. In this regard, Inspector of Machavaram Police station B Gunaram said,” We received a complaint from Siddhartha Medical College staff and immediately deployed teams to trace her. We found her in Guntur and handed her over to her parents safely.” The police came to know that the reason behind this step is that she did not get a PG seat in the expected college.

