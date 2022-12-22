Home Cities Vijayawada

Woman delivers baby outside GGH

However, the superintendent of GGH in a statement released, condemned the allegations and stated that the mother and baby are safe.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A pregnant woman gave birth on the premises of Old GGH allegedly due to negligence of the hospital staff.The woman Alamuri Aruna, a resident of Kandrika village, came to the hospital when she went into labour on Tuesday night. Her husband asked the staff to provide a wheelchair, but they refused. Meanwhile, the woman vomited and delivered the baby in the public place.

However, the superintendent of GGH in a statement released, condemned the allegations and stated that the mother and baby are safe.Meanwhile, the baby was shifted to the labour room to Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). The mother was shifted to the high-risk room and the treatment is on.  

The victim patient also stated in a video released on Wednesday clarifying that she got pains in the auto and delivered the baby immediately. The doctors immediately treated me after the delivery, she added. CPI State Executive member CH Babu Rao said that staff should take care about such incidents. He also demanded the government to increase staff and also to enhance the infrastructure.

