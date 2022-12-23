Covid screening soon at Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid the sudden spurt in Covid cases, the authorities of Vijayawada International Airport are gearing up to resume screening of passengers, as directed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It may be noted that the Centre has stepped up vigil in view of rising cases of the new Omicron variant (BF.7) in Japan, China, South Korea, Brazil and other countries. Earlier, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a circular noted that public health challenge of Covid-19 still persists around the world as 35 lakh cases were being reported every week.

Stressing the need to ready mechanism for genome sequencing samples, Bhushan explained that the timely detection of newer variants, if any, would help in taking required public health measures.In this context, all States have been asked to send samples of all positive cases on a regular basis to genome sequencing labs.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) instructed the officials at Vijayawada airport to implement the protocol that was followed during the previous Covid waves. Following the instruction, arrangements are being made to test passengers coming from other countries.

Currently, three international services, two to Sharjah and one to Kuwait, are operated from Vijayawada. Officials said the State government had withdrawn the Covid testing centre at the airport a week ago and the same would be set up once again.

Airport director N Lakshmikanth Reddy said, “We have received the instructions to implement precautionary measures. However, no mandatory directions have been issued. We will follow the instructions of the Union government and will implement them. International passengers will be screened.” Meanwhile, thermal screening has been resumed for passengers arriving at the Visakhapatnam International Airport.Vizag Airport director K Srinivasa Rao said they have received a general advisory with regard to the surges in cases of the SARS-Cov 2 virus.

Stating that all infrastructure facilities are in place for thermal screening of passengers, Rao explained, “Rapid tests are being conducted for those having symptoms,” he said. If a passenger tests positive, the sample will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he/she has been affected by the new variant or not. Following this, positive cases will be referred to sachivalayams (secretariats) for follow up action. The State government will monitor the entire process.

Mask up, IMA cautions public

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to people to follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour with immediate effect. In an advisory, it listed steps to overcome the impending Covid outbreak by wearing face masks in all public places, maintaining social distance and washing hands regularly with soap and water.

