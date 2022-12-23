Home Cities Vijayawada

Delhi Public School celebrates Annual Day

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar Naik urged to parents to spend time with children so that they would not be enslaved with social media.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Public School organised its annual day celebrations here on Thursday.AP Crime Investigation Department DIG M Sunil Kumar Naik attended the event as the chief guest, while Principal of Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Foundation was guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar Naik urged to parents to spend time with children so that they would not be enslaved with social media. PSN Murthy asked the students to think creatively. The event ended with cultural programmes. Pro-V-Ch DPS Parimi Narendra Babu, Directors P Sunanda, P Pawan, K Praveen Kumar, Academic Director David Raj and others were present.

